Sault YMCA, library team up to stimulate your body and mind

A trial of the YMCA's gym, weight room and pool is only a library card away for those in the Sault.

A new pilot project between the Sault Ste. Marie Public Library and the Y offers one-week free passes to those with a library card.

Library CEO Matthew MacDonald said there is one pass available at each of the James L McIntyre and North Branch facilities.

“You come to the library you stimulate your mind," MacDonald said.

"There’s lots to do with mental health and physical health, and it’s all kind of related and tied into the individual as a whole.”

Each pass can be used by up to five family members or friends at a time.

Natasha Collett with the YMCA said they noticed an overlap in people using the library and those who use the YMCA.

“Some of them do have financial barriers and are not able to access the YMCA," Collett said.

"So this is a great way for them to try the Y and not have the burden to pay for a membership. We also have financial assistance. So this is a way for them to come try the Y, see the programs, see what we can do here and then we can maybe work with them if they want to get a membership.”

So far, nine people have already used the one-week passes. MacDonald said the wait list currently sits at 14 and is growing.

“That would indicate to us that it is a service that is wanted and very valuable to the community,” he said.

Non-Profit organization ParticipACTION recently stated that children aren't getting enough physical activity and are spending too much time on screens.

Collett wants to remind people that their facility is for everyone in the family. They also have after-school programs for kids such as basketball and floor hockey.

“We have fitness classes for children as well, and there’s fitness classes that parents can do while the kids are in the gym playing. So it’s a way to get them out of the house and off the screens.”

The pilot program will run for at least a year and will be reassessed next summer.