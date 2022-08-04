Sault youth charged with assault

Officers with Sault Ste Marie Police Services have charged a 17-year-old with aggravated assault on Aug. 4, according to a news release Thursday.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, the accused was in the back of a vehicle with the victim. An argument between the two took place and the accused allegedly cut the victim with a knife on the forearm. The accused fled the area.

The victim and the accused were known to each other.

Police were informed of the incident about 1 a.m. on Aug. 4.

An investigation led officers to attend a residence in the 300 block of Albert Street West.

“Officers observed the accused in the area, the accused attempted to flee the area on foot but was quickly apprehended by responding officers and arrested,” said police in the release.

The accused is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000 and multiple counts of failing to comply with release orders.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The allegations have not been proven in court.