Sault youth wellness hub is ‘a space with no judgment’

Youth in three northern Ontario communities now have a dedicated space to help them get in touch with supports, while also providing plenty of recreation.

The Ontario government announced that Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and Sagamok First Nation are the sites of the newest youth wellness hubs.

The ribbon was officially cut Monday at the Sault location. It’s a space for people aged 12-25 designed by youth, for youth, to serve as a place separate from home, school, and work.

"I'm really hoping that young people will want to come and that they'll see that this is a space with no judgment,” said Arwen Cooke of the Youth Wellness Hub advisory committee.

“I want them to come and have a place where they're not feeling alone, or like an alien."

"If they need help, it’s available,” added Algoma Family Services CEO Ali Juma.

“The idea of a one-stop shop. We know that when youth need help, going from here, there and everywhere can be a bit of a challenge."

Among the hub's features are a full kitchen, used to prepare meals for the youth and teach skills, exam rooms for appointments with a nurse practitioner that visits weekly, and plenty of fun space for the youth to be youth.

"This offers youth an opportunity to connect importantly with one another, so that sense of belonging, social connection, and hope,” said Dr. Jo Henderson, the executive director of Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario.

ACCESS CLINICAL SERVICES

“It also allows access to clinical services, treatment services that can address underlying needs."

"If they have an issue that they want to talk to a doctor or nurse practitioner about, they don't have to go to the family doctor with the mom or dad, they can come here,” said Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“There's a level of comfort and a little bit of anxiety gets removed."

Costs for the new hub are close to $600,000, with the Sault providing $100,000 with the province supplying $200,000 upfront and $450,000 in each of the next two years to cover staffing.

"It's about not trying to only address issues around mental health and addictions as a treatment solution, but as a solution that will one day prevent them from ever needing to access treatment, we hope," said Sault MPP Ross Romano.

Situated in the former Oddfellows Hall, the location is ideal, according to Algoma Family Services.

It’s downtown, close to the mall and next to the transit terminal.

Staff from a number of social agencies have begun letting their clients know about the Hub, and they expect it will be a busy place.