Save-On-Foods imposes 50% capacity limits at B.C. grocery stores

A major grocery chain is limiting the number of customers allowed in its British Columbia stores "until further notice" in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

All Save-On-Foods stores in B.C. will operate at 50 per cent capacity for the foreseeable future, the company told CTV News on Wednesday.

Signs detailing the maximum occupancy of each store will be posted outside and the company says it is working to alleviate customer congestion around its cashiers, deli counters and bakeries.

"This is all part of our efforts to reinforce that physical distancing is required whenever possible for the safety of both team members and customers and as outlined in our COVID-19 safety plan, which has been re-instated as ordered by our public health officer," the company said in a statement.

Save-On-Foods is urging its staff to follow all COVID-19 protocols while out in the community.

The company says workers are increasing the frequency at which they are sanitizing store surfaces. The grocery chain is also checking staff and suppliers for symptoms of the coronavirus before entering its stores.

Customers are asked not to attend any Save-On-Foods stores if they have symptoms of COVID-19.