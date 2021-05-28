Saving at the pumps; gas prices drop across the Maritimes

Maritimers will be paying less at the pumps Friday morning.

Gas prices in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island dropped by several cents per litre overnight Thursday.

In the Halifax area, regular self-serve gas decreased by three cents overnight to a new minimum price of $1.256 per litre.

Diesel is down 1.2 cents per litre this morning to a new minimum of $1.157 per litre in the Halifax area.

The price of regular self-serve also decreased in P.E.I., down 2.3 cents overnight to a new minimum price of $1.281 per litre.

Diesel prices in P.E.I. went down 1.1 cents per litre, bringing the new minimum price to $1.262.

Overnight Wednesday, New Brunswick’s gas prices dropped by 3.5 cents a litre for regular self serve, to a maximum price of 1.309.

Diesel prices in New Brunswick also dropped 1.9 cents per litre to a minimum price of 1.310.