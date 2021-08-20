iHeartRadio

Saving at the pumps; gas prices drop across the Maritimes

Maritimers will be saving at the pumps as gas and diesel prices dropped this week in all three provinces.

In Nova Scotia, regular self-serve gas went down by 2.8 cents overnight to a new minimum price of $1.317 per litre in the Halifax area.

Diesel also dropped 1.1 cents per litre, to a minimum price of $1.207 per litre in the Halifax area.

The price of regular self-serve also dropped in P.E.I., down 3.4 cents per litre to the minimum price of $1.340 per litre.

Diesel prices in P.E.I. dropped by 1.5 cents, to minimum price of $1.319.

Overnight Wednesday, New Brunswick’s gas prices dropped by 0.1 cents a litre for regular self serve, to a new minimum price of $1.406.

Diesel prices in New Brunswick also dropped 0.2 cents per litre to a new minimum price of $1.364.

