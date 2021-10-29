Saving at the pumps; gas prices drop across the Maritimes

Maritimers will be saving at the pumps Friday morning after gas prices in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island dropped by several cents per litre overnight Thursday.

In Nova Scotia's Zone 1, the price of regular-self serve is down 3.2 cents a litre to a minimum price of $1.438.

Meanwhile, diesel in N.S. is down 1.4 cents a litre to a new minimum of $1.430.

On Prince Edward Island, regular self-serve is down 3.7 cents a litre for a minimum price of $1.449.

Diesel in P.E.I. is also down 2.3 cents per litre, making the minimum price $1.546.

On Thursday, regular-self serve in New Brunswick dropped to $1.498, a decrease of 1.4 cents, while diesel dropped by 4.0 cents to a new maximum of $1.567.