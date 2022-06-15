Saving Collingwood by the pound, or tons

Cities and towns are now measuring their worth in kilograms, not gold.

The Town of Collingwood figures it has saved 3,685 kg of CO2 or 1,630 litres of gasoline by installing six electric charging stations on Pine Street.

With a bit of help from Natural Resources Canada, other municipalities and the County of Simcoe, Collingwood accessed $120,000 to fund the installation of the charging stations.

There are two Level 3 (faster chargers) and two dual-port Level 2 chargers, totalling six combined.

The rates for charging an electric vehicle are 25 cents per minute for Level 3 and 75 cents per hour for Level 2 charging.

Only electric vehicles (EVs) are permitted in these parking spaces, and they must be charging when parked but parking is free when charging a vehicle.

The charging stations opened in December 2021. The usage statistics collected until the end of May show there have been 262 charging events.

Collingwood Climate Action Team is planning an 'Electrify Your Ride' EVent on Thurs., June 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Pine Street parking lot.

There will be EVs and E-Bikes for the public view, and riders and drivers will answer questions.