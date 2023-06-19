Saving money at the 2023 Calgary Stampede

If you're hoping to experience the Calgary Stampede in the most economical way possible, there are plenty of ways to stay pennywise during your pilgrimage.

Here are some deals and discounts to help you and your family save money during your trip to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth:

BUY A STAMPEDE SUPERPASS

If you buy a Stampede SuperPass for $49 (plus GST) you get unlimited entry for the ten days of Stampede. The passes are available at participating Sobeys, Safeway and IGA locations.

BUY STAMPEDE BUCKS

Purchase $50 in Stampede bucks for $39.99 at participating Costco locations and then redeem them for everything from rides to the rodeo and evening show tickets.

GET RIDE ALL DAY CARDS

Save more than 25 per cent with the purchase of Ride All Day cards at participating Sobeys, Safeway and IGA locations until July 6, while supplies last.

The cards cost $44.99 (plus GST) and are valid for a single one-day midway ride wristband for the date of redemption, or for one sheet of 60 midway coupons. Admission to Stampede Park not included.

VISIT CIRCLE K

Visit participating Circle K locations to purchase two Calgary Stampede general admission tickets and two 500 ml Coca-Cola products for $33.

VISIT CALGARY CO-OP

Until July 7, save $10 on general admission to the Stampede when you spend $5 on any participating Coca-Cola beverages at any Calgary Co-op grocery or gas location.

BUY A STAMPEDE LOTTERIES TICKET

Buy a Stampede Lotteries ticket before July 6 and receive 50 per cent off rodeo and evening show tickets.

VISIT ON A VALUE DAY

Save money on your trip to the 2023 Stampede by heading to the grounds on one of the following value days:

Sneak-a-Peek

Thursday, July 6

Check out the Stampede a day before the parade officially kicks things off.

Admission is $11 (half price) from 5 p.m. – midnight.

Parade to Park, presented by Suncor

Friday, July 7

Catch the 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade and then head to the park to receive free admission from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Tim Hortons Family Day

Sunday, July 9

Celebrate Family Day at the Calgary Stampede with free admission from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., a free variety show from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at GMC Stadium and a free pancake breakfast (while quantities last) in the GMC Stadium Courtyard from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

TC Energy Community Day

Tuesday, July 11

Admission is free for adults and children from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and seniors and military veterans receive free admission all day long and a free pancake breakfast in front of the Nutrien Western Events Centre until 11 a.m., while quantities last.

BMO Kids’ Day

Wednesday, July 12

Free entry for everyone from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. and free entry for kids 12 and under all day.

Visitors receive a free breakfast in the GMC Stadium Courtyard from 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. (while quantities last) and a free variety show from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

The 2023 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16.