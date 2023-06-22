Savour the fun at Innisfil's 2nd annual Onionfest

Preparations are underway for the three-day Onionfest in Innisfil, with vendors, live performers, midway rides, and food trucks.

"This is truly an event for the whole community of Innisfil. Our kick-off to summer," said Chris Reynolds, Innisfil Onionfest.

With one of Canada's largest onion farms, the Town of Innisfil is known for its onion production, something its been perfecting for close to 200 years.

The 2nd annual Onionfest celebrates the vegetable with a fair-like atmosphere, including activities for the whole family.

"We want everybody to remember their experience here with their friends and family, so we encourage you to invite your neighbour or meet a neighbour," said Reynolds.

Live entertainment starts Friday with various artists, including a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, then on Saturday, award-winning country music artist and Pure Country 106 radio personality Jason McCoy hits the stage, and the three-day festival wraps up Sunday with more live performances.

The event will also hold its first Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, with the winning prize starting at $200. Registration is required.

Children 12 and under are free; admission for those 13 and older is $5.