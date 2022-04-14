Sawed-off rifle found during traffic stop in North End: police
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
Two people have been charged after Winnipeg police discovered a sawed-off rifle in a vehicle during a traffic stop in the North End.
Police said general patrol officers stopped a vehicle at Salter Street and Selkirk Avenue around 1 a.m. on April 13. When the vehicle was stopped, police said officers saw an altered can of bear spray in the front and took the driver and passenger into custody.
After searching the vehicle, police said the officers found a sawed-off rifle and ammunition.
Robert Paul Douglas McKay, 38, and Kelsey Ramsey Patrick, 44, are both facing weapons and firearm-related charges. The charges have not been tested in court.
Both of them were detained in custody.
