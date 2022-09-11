Sawed-off rifle, meth seized in stolen vehicle arrest: Police
Four people are behind bars after Winnipeg Police came across them sitting in a stolen car in Sargent Park Saturday night.
Police say it happened around 11:45 p.m. near the corner of Ashburn Street and Richard Avenue when a patrolling officer saw four people – two men and two women - sitting in a parked vehicle that had been reported stolen.
As the officer approached the suspects, one of the men tried to stop him while the other man fled. The officer used a Taser on both male suspects, but one of them got away.
Backup units arrived and quickly tracked down the second male suspect, who police say had assaulted a bystander while trying to run away. The victim did not need medical attention.
The suspect was caught shortly after, and all four suspects were arrested.
Police seized weapons and drugs from the vehicle, including a sawed-off 9mm rifle with an obliterated serial number, a high capacity 9mm magazine, 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 8 grams of methamphetamine worth approximately $400.
All four suspects face numerous weapons and drug-related charges. All charges have yet to be proven in court.
