Sawed-off rifles and meth found after traffic stop: Sask. RCMP

North Battleford RCMP arrested five people, recovered a stolen vehicle and seized weapons and drugs while investigating a string of reports of shots being fired in the city.

Officers on the detachment’s gang squad pulled over a black SUV on Thursday that matched the description of a Dec. 13 incident where a woman was shot at while driving, according to an RCMP news release.

Police determined the SUV was stolen and the driver and passenger were arrested.

The RCMP said they had information tying a second vehicle to the stolen black SUV.

When police pulled over the second vehicle, they found three sawed-off rifles as well as methamphetamine. Officers arrested the three occupants of the vehicle.

Two people face weapons charges — a 19-year-old and a 24-year-old. A third occupant is charged with failure to comply with a release order.