Sawhney to run as UCP candidate for Calgary North-West

The United Conservative Party (UCP) of Alberta announced Saturday that Rajan Sawhney will run as a UCP candidate in Calgary North-West after Sawhney announced in February that she wouldn't be running for re-election in Calgary North-East.

Sawhney, Alberta's minister for trade, immigration and multiculturalism, is stepping in for energy minister Sonya Savage, who announced last week that she will not seek re-election.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in a release that she appointed Sawhney as the candidate after consulting with Savage and Calgary North-West president Ward Sutherland.

"It was important for me to sit down with the party and local constituency board, as I value their input,” Smith said. "I appreciate Sonya and Ward’s support through this process, and I am confident Rajan will be a great candidate and member of the Calgary–North West team."

"We had a good discussion on Friday as a board," Sutherland said. "Losing Sonya, a person who has been recognized widely for her professionalism and contribution to our province is always hard, but we understand her decision and we look forward to working with Rajan in the upcoming election."

OTHER CANDIDATES TO BE APPOINTED

The UCP said candidates will also be appointed in Grande Prairie-Wapiti and Lethbridge-West.

Torry Tanner, the UCP candidate for Lethbridge-West, resigned earlier this week following controversy over comments she made in a video claiming children are being exposed to pornography in schools.

We're pleased to share that Rajan Sawhney has been named as our #UCP Candidate in Calgary-North West! #ableg #abpoli #yyc pic.twitter.com/moZ5s33mdk

— United Conservative Party of Alberta (@Alberta_UCP) April 1, 2023

The decision to run in Calgary North-West comes after Rawhney announced in mid-February that she wouldn't be running again.

Sawhney previously served as transportation minister and community and social services minister in former premier Jason Kenney's cabinet.

She ran for UCP leader against Smith and five other candidates last year.

NDP RESPONDS

Saturday morning, Michael Lisboa-Smith, the NDP candidate in Calgary North-West, issued the following statement.

"I welcome Rajan Sawhney to the Calgary-North West race. I’m very proud to have been nominated by our local members in a competitive nomination, and our team has been on the doorsteps and out in the community for the past six months. Our neighbours are eager to get rid of the chaos and costs of Danielle Smith and the UCP.

"I know many folks will be asking why Rajan Sawhney is appointed the UCP candidate in our community after she declined to contest the UCP nomination in the riding she currently represents," it added.

"My focus," Lisboa-Smith said, "is on offering Albertans a stable, competent and caring government led by Rachel Notley. We will connect a million Albertans with a family doctor, get families’ monthly bills under control, and build a resilient jobs economy."

Alberta's provincial election is scheduled to take place May 29.

With files from the Canadian Press