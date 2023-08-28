iHeartRadio

Say 'goodbye' to summer at a free concert in downtown Calgary


Kiesza performs during the 2015 Juno Awards in Hamilton, Ont. (left) and Kardinal Offishall performs at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, B.C., in 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Though the first day of fall isn't until technically for another few weeks, Calgarians are invited to celebrate the end of summer at a free downtown concert on Wednesday.

The concert is presented by Arts Commons and officials say it's the perfect summer send-off.

"It’s going to be one amazing party," said a Monday news release.

Party in the Plaza starts at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30, with a performance by electro-pop dance artist Kiesza at 8 p.m. followed by rapper Kardinal Offishall at 9 p.m.

Prior to the two Canadian artists' performances there will be a showcase celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

12