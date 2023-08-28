Say 'goodbye' to summer at a free concert in downtown Calgary

Though the first day of fall isn't until technically for another few weeks, Calgarians are invited to celebrate the end of summer at a free downtown concert on Wednesday.

The concert is presented by Arts Commons and officials say it's the perfect summer send-off.

"It’s going to be one amazing party," said a Monday news release.

Party in the Plaza starts at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30, with a performance by electro-pop dance artist Kiesza at 8 p.m. followed by rapper Kardinal Offishall at 9 p.m.

Prior to the two Canadian artists' performances there will be a showcase celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop.