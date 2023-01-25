Saying 'thank you' to emergency responders in Sudbury

A new program in Greater Sudbury is allowing pre-hospital cardiac survivors to meet and thank emergency responders.

That includes Gilles Moreau, 65, who suffered a cardiac arrest in late October. He said he had no vital signs when first responders arrived.

"Once firefighters and a paramedic came, then a second crew of paramedics appears and they shocked me twice and then they take me back to life and then brought me to the hospital," said Moreau.

Last week he had the opportunity to meet and thank them in person.

"Most of the time I think we don't realize how important their job is. And they did the best action, the best move, the best decision to save my life," said Moreau.

Brenda Barrett responded that day and appreciates the program, which reunites pre-hospital cardiac survivors with first responders.

"Quite often we don't get to know the outcome of most of our patients much less such a significant event that happens to any of our patients,” Barrett said.

“So it was nice to meet him to speak him with him personally and to hear about the impact of our actions in his life now."

Jim Bergeron was captain of the fire crew that helped save Moreau's life that day, but has not had the opportunity to meet him. He said the program is a positive step for emergency responders.

"We go out and do our jobs day in and day out not knowing the outcome of the people we go out to help,” Bergeron said.

“So seeing this great outcome and being able to put some closure to some of these calls I think is an excellent asset.”

The program is voluntary for cardiac arrest survivors who want to meet first responders.

The city said it recognizes the positive impact the in-person meetings have on first responders when they find out a pre-hospital cardiac arrest patients have made a full recovery.