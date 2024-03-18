SC Johnson pouring $50 million into Brantford plant

SC Johnson says it will spend nearly $50 million to create new production lines and expand warehousing and distribution at its Brantford facilities.

The company made the announcement Monday following the resolution of a months-long zoning dispute, during which SC Johnson threatened to leave the city if a housing development proposed beside its facility was allowed to go ahead.

“I am incredibly relieved, as is the entire SCJ team, to have this rezoning situation resolved,” CEO Fisk Johnson said in a news release. “With this behind us, we now have the clarity and the necessary confidence to move forward with the investment needed to keep our Brantford facility strong and healthy.”

The plant on Webster Street currently makes candles, melts and SC Johnson Professional products. The new production lines, which will create dozens of new jobs, will manufacture scented oil plug-ins and personal care products, the company said.

SC Johnson employs nearly 250 people and has been in Brantford for more than 100 years. News its local plant might shut down prompted almost 100 people to attend an October council meeting to demand action.

At that time, the issue was already in the hands of the Ontario Land Tribunal, and by December, a provincial facilitator had been appointed to try and reach an agreement.

Earlier this month, the company announced it had reached a settlement that would allow its plant to remain in Brantford. The details of the agreement were not publically released, but as part of it, SC Johnson took ownership of the property where the housing development was proposed.

The developer, Rosart Properties Inc., told CTV News it would be building on a different site in Brantford.

“We are deeply grateful to the countless SCJ people, retirees and members of the community who spoke out on behalf of our company,” Johnson said. “The outpouring of support from everyone has been heartwarming and humbling. We feel incredibly fortunate to operate in this wonderful community and are thankful for the outstanding people who have operated the SCJ Brantford facility for more than 100 years.”