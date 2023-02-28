Scammer pretending to be victim's granddaughter defrauds senior of $6,000

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly defrauded a senior out of $6,000 while pretending to be their granddaughter.

Police say an elderly resident in the Bertha Avenue and Riverside Drive area received a call on Feb. 16 from someone pretending to be their granddaughter claiming to need money to get out of legal trouble.

The alleged scammer then drove to the victim’s house to retrieve $6,000 cash.

Police say the suspect is a short white woman with brown hair. She wore a safety vest and drove to the area in a small white caR.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the car and are asking anyone with information to call Windsor Police Service or Crime Stoppers.