Scammer trying to collect money for family of late Sharif Rahman arrested in Owen Sound

Quick-thinking business owners in Owen Sound are being credited after their vigilance on social media helped local law enforcement apprehend a scammer.

According to Owen Sound Police, officers received several complaints about a woman going store to store masquerading as a city employee collecting funds for the family of the late Sharif Rahman - the victim of a homicide after being assaulted by three men outside his restaurant in August.

Police say they were able to identify the fraudster after images began circulating on various social platforms Wednesday afternoon.

Officers located the woman and placed her under arrest in the downtown area.

Police say that in addition to having received cash fraudulently, she was also in possession of a "significant quantity of stolen property from a city grocery store."

The 42-year-old woman of no fixed address faces multiple fraud-related charges.

Police say arrest warrants had been issued for the accused by Owen Sound Police, Grey County OPP, and Huron County OPP.

Owen Sound police urge anyone who may have had an encounter with this woman, regardless of whether they donated money or not, to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.