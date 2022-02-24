Scammers using Instagram to blackmail victims

Instagram users could fall victim to scammers, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC).

The CFAC says the culprits send phishing emails with links for fake Instagram login pages that, once clicked, allow them to gain control of the account.

The scammers then blackmail their victims into recording a video promoting fake cryptocurrency platforms.

Related Article: Ontario man loses $2,700 in Instagram scam

According to the CFAC, once the video is posted with a fraudulent link to invest, the victim's followers are at risk of losing money if they invest with the phony cryptocurrency platform.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

The anti-fraud centre lists ways to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud.

Never click unknown links or download attachments in text messages or emails

Always request more information on the investment before contributing

Do your research. Look up the team and feasibility of the proposed project

Verify if the investment company is registered

Have a different password for every online account

Enable multi-factor authentication

Log into accounts from trusted sources only

Don't post personal information on social media

Anyone who suspects they have been a victim of cybercrime or fraud should report it to their local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, even if there were no financial losses.