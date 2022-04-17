Scarborough house fire leaves man seriously injured

A man has serious injuries after being pulled from a house fire in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a blaze at a detached house on Bennett Road near Woodgrove Drive, shortly before 1 p.m.

A man was removed from the house with serious injuries, police said.

The victim was transferred to a trauma centre and will be treated in the burn centre, according to Toronto paramedics.

Toronto fire said the blaze started on the main floor but the cause of the fire is unknown.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the occupant of the house fire on Bennett Road, who was rescued by @Toronto_Fire and treated/transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics," Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation but they have since reoepened.

