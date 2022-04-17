Scarborough house fire leaves man seriously injured
A man has serious injuries after being pulled from a house fire in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to a blaze at a detached house on Bennett Road near Woodgrove Drive, shortly before 1 p.m.
A man was removed from the house with serious injuries, police said.
The victim was transferred to a trauma centre and will be treated in the burn centre, according to Toronto paramedics.
Toronto fire said the blaze started on the main floor but the cause of the fire is unknown.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the occupant of the house fire on Bennett Road, who was rescued by @Toronto_Fire and treated/transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics," Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted.
Roads in the area were closed for the investigation but they have since reoepened.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the occupant of the house fire on Bennett Road, who was rescued by @Toronto_Fire and treated / transported to Hospital by @TorontoMedics. The investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire is underway.— Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) April 17, 2022
-
Woman injured after being pushed onto subway tracks at Yonge StationA woman has been rushed to hospital after being pushed onto the subway tracks and hit by a train at Yonge station, police say.
-
'You're going to fall in love:' Chilliwack bookstore lets customers adopt catsA bookstore in Chilliwack has launched a novel program that helps older cats in need of adoption find forever homes.
-
'I was shocked': Items worth thousands stolen for Calgary music shopA Calgary business is dealing with the aftermath of an overnight break-in where thousands of dollars worth of product was stolen.
-
Churches celebrate first major holiday since COVID-19 restrictions liftedAs members of The Way Church in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood filed in for Easter service on Sunday morning, they were marking a significant milestone by gathering in-person for the first time.
-
Man assaults two strangers after sneaking in to Yaletown hotel, Vancouver police sayOne man was arrested at a Yaletown hotel Saturday night after he snuck in and assaulted two strangers, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
-
Alberta pilot aims to reduce surgery backlog, 'enhance sustainability' of anesthesia servicesIn an effort to help reduce surgery backlogs and increasing workloads for anesthesiologists, Alberta Health Services is piloting a new anesthesia care team model for cataract procedures.
-
Caught on camera: Black bears frolic on trampoline in Coquitlam, B.C.A Coquitlam resident was treated to a surprising show last week when two black bears discovered her backyard trampoline.
-
Easter Sunday celebrated at full capacity for first time since 2019When the COVID-19 pandemic began, places of worship were forced to close. With restrictions lifting many churchgoers were able to celebrate Easter weekend for the first time since 2019.
-
'Definitely seeing a lot of empathy': Larger tips from Canadians in 2022 helping restaurants reboundThanks to Canadians reportedly tipping more this year than in years past, some local restaurants are hopeful they can rebound from pandemic restrictions.