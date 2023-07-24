Scarborough man, 27, drowns in Trent River in Campbellford
CP24 Web Content Writer
Codi Wilson
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a Scarborough man drowned in the Trent River in Campbellford on Saturday.
According to police, at around 5:20 p.m. on July 22, officers were called to the Trent River/ Ranney Falls area after receiving reports about a person in distress after jumping in the water. Police said the person reportedly went under the water and did not resurface.
Northumberland EMS and the Trent Hills Fire Department searched the waterways and subsequently located a man deceased. The name of the victim has not been released but police said he was a 27-year-old resident of Scarborough.
The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario was on scene over the weekend to assist with the investigation.
