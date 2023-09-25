Scarborough man arrested for human trafficking-related charged in London, Ont.

A Scarborough man is facing multiple human-trafficking related charged after he allegedly broke into the victim’s London home, prompting an investigation.

Police say a woman entered into an agreement with a man in May 2023, where he agreed to provide her with security and transportation in exchange for compensation.

After a short period of time, police say the man demanded the victim pay him more money than she was able to. He threatened her with violence and assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was unable to pay him the amount he demanded.

The victim sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious as a result of the assaults, police say.

In September, the man allegedly broke into the victim’s home. Members of the London Police Service were contacted.

Officers found damage to property inside the home and the investigation was reassigned to members of the LPS Human Trafficking Unit.

Through a coordinated effort with the Toronto Police Service, the suspect was identified and arrested in London on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Quwayne Miller, 29, of Scarborough, has been charged with the following offences:

Trafficking in persons by exercising control, etc.

Financial/material benefit/trafficking person over 18

Material benefit from sexual services

Procuring/exercising control

Criminal harassment by combination of prohibited conduct

Break and enter with intent

Assault with a weapon

Investigators believe there could be more victims and are appealing to the public to contact police if they have information in relation to the investigation, or if they have similar dealings with Miller who is also known to use the alias “Q”, “Spider” and “Crooked Letter Schemez.”

Miller remains in custody and is expected to appear in court Monday in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.