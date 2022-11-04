Scarborough man arrested on multiple charges in Kitchener

A 35-year old Scarborough man was arrested after Waterloo regional police completed a drug investigation.

Police saw the man on Nov. 2 in downtown Kitchener and arrested him for outstanding charges.

Following an investigation, police seized a motor vehicle, a quantity of Canadian currency and a cell phone.

Police say when the vehicle was later searched, a quantity of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl was also seized.

Previously, the man had allegedly fled a traffic stop on Oct. 1 when police say he reversed his vehicle and drove across the lawn of a residence in an attempt to flee.

As a result of both investigations, he has been charged with two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and several drug-related charges.