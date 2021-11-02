Scarborough man charged in Guelph jewelry store thefts

A 20-year-old Scarborough man has been charged with theft in relation to two grab-and-go heists in Guelph.

Police said the first incident happened on July 27, 2021 at a south-end jewelry store when the man walked in and asked to see the most expensive gold chain.

According to a press release, the employee removed a $3,000 chain from a display case and the suspect grabbed it and ran from the store.

Officers allege the same man thing happened on Oct. 18, 2021 at another store also in the south-end of Guelph. In this instance, police say suspect made off with seven chains worth about $13,000.

Guelph police are working with other police services as they investigate similar thefts in other jurisdictions.