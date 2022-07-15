Scarborough man charged in sexual assault investigation

A man has been arrested in a local sexual assault investigation

In June 2022, OPP received information about a sexual assault of a youth that took place between 2018 and 2019 in Ajax and the Town of New Tecumseth.

As a result of the investigation, a 51-year-old Scarborough man has been charged with invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age (four counts), sexual interference (four counts), making sexually explicit material available to a person under age 14 and possession of child pornography.

The accused was held for a bail hearing in Bradford on July 14, 2022.

Police are requesting anyone with additional information regarding this investigation or believes they were a victim of a similar incident contact their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers, you remain anonymous, you will never have to testify and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.