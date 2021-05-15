Scarborough man reunited with family after three weeks at Queensway Carleton Hospital

The family of a Scarborough man drove to Ottawa for a surprise visit, three weeks after he was admitted to the Queensway Carleton Hospital with COVID-19.

Vince Hsu was transferred to the Queensway Carleton Hospital for care last month, one of the dozens of patients transferred from Toronto-area hospitals to Ottawa for treatment during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the hospital released a video on Twitter of Hsu seeing his wife Kate and their daughters, Payton and Emily, outside of the hospital. The family drove from Scarborough to Ottawa for the surprise visit.

"Thank you to everyone who helped make this moment happen: Kate, Vince's entire care team from both QCH and Scarborough, and of course, Vince," said the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

The hospital says staff are hopeful Hsu will be discharged soon.

Meet Vince: today, he saw his family for the first time since he was transferred to QCH’s COVID-19 ICU for care, 3 weeks ago. His wife, Kate, and their daughters, Payton and Emily, drove from Scarborough to surprise their dad - and surprise him they did. �� pic.twitter.com/vQrdR4HVl6