Scarborough MPP considering running for mayor of Toronto 'very seriously'

With John Tory formally resigning as mayor of Toronto, the race is on to replace him, and a Scarborough MPP is considering running “very seriously.”

Mitzie Hunter, who represents the riding of Scarborough-Guildwood at Queen’s Park, said in a statement to CP24 on Thursday evening to “stay tuned” when asked about joining the Toronto mayoral race.

“I love Toronto and know that it’s an important time in our city. That’s why I am considering it very seriously,” Hunter said.

“People from across Toronto are reaching out to me. I am also reaching out to supporters.”

Hunter was first elected as MPP in 2013 and has been re-elected three times. She ran for the Ontario Liberal Party Leadership in 2020 and lost to then MPP Steven Del Duca.

Since Tory announced last week that he would be leaving office, there have been speculations on who will replace him. Several people have indicated their plan to run, including two mayoral candidates in the 2022 municipal election – Gil Penalosa, who finished second, and fourth-placer Blake Acton.

Meanwhile, other notable names like longtime councillor Josh Matlow and former councillor Denzil Minnan-Wong have said they are considering a run.

Tory’s last day as mayor will be on Friday. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie will assume some of the responsibilities of the mayor while the office is vacant, acting as the chief executive officer of the city.

City council will have to declare the office vacant and call a by-election as required by law. That could happen at their next scheduled meeting on March 29 or during an earlier special session, should councillors agree to hold one.

Voting day would take place 45 days after the deadline for filing nomination papers.

With files from cp24's Cristina Tenaglia