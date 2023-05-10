Scarborough MPP Mitzie Hunter to resign today to run for Toronto mayor

Mitzie Hunter’s long run as a Toronto MPP will be coming to an end today.

Hunter, who has served as the member of provincial parliament for Scarborough-Guildwood for four terms, is set to give a farewell speech in the Ontario Legislature at 3 p.m.

The Liberal MPP, who in Kathleen Wynne's cabinet served as Minister of Education and Advanced Education and Skills Development, and Associate Minister of Finance, is one of more than 70 candidates running to become Toronto’s next mayor.

According to municipal election rules, mayoral candidates who are MPPs must resign from their seat by the time nominations close. In the case of Toronto’s by-election, that’s May 12.

Toronto's mayoral byelection will take place on June 26.