Scarborough woman who went missing in Papineau Lake found dead

A Scarborough woman who went missing in Papineau Lake Saturday evening has been found dead.

The Ontario Provincial Police were called to the lake in the municipality of Hastings Highlands just before 8 p.m. on June 5.

Police said a 22-year-old woman fell off a floating device while in the water and did not make it back to shore.

A search commenced and resumed Sunday with the assistance of the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.

Police said the woman was found dead just before 2 p.m. A post-mortem examination has been scheduled.

“Foul play is not suspected,” police said.