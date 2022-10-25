'Scariest and least-wanted': Crime Stoppers releases list of top 5 dangerous criminals ahead of Halloween

With Halloween now less than a week away, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers is releasing its list of the region’s “least-wanted” trick-or-treaters.

The tongue-in-cheek campaign encourages the public to keep an eye out for five dangerous criminals on the run and offers lucrative rewards.

“Someone - somewhere – knows where these criminals are, and Hallowe’en is already scary enough without dangerous criminals on the loose too,” a news release from Crime Stoppers said.

The director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, Linda Annis read out the list of the offenders inside Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors in Surrey.

Trick-or-treaters bearing masks of their faces were escorted out one by one as Annis read their charges.

Crimestoppers is hoping the stunt will help the public remember their faces.

Rabih Alkhalil is wanted for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and being unlawfully at large.

Amardip Singh Rai is wanted for sexual assault, assault with a weapon, and 15 other charges. John Norman Mackenzie was convicted of second-degree murder and armed robbery, but escaped prison in 2018.

Timothy Dale Bornyk is wanted for assault with a weapon.

Ricco Zanolli is wanted for being unlawfully at large, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Tips that lead to the arrest and charge of any wanted criminal can lead to a reward of up to $5,000.

For one of this year’s most wanted, Rabih Alkhalil, Crime Stoppers has partnered with the national Be On the Look Out, or BOLO, Program to offer an enhanced reward of up to $250,000.

“No one should ever approach any of these individuals. If you know where they are, call 911 or call Crimestoppers. Please, please don’t approach them yourself,” said Annis.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous and receives more than 5,000 tips a year.

Since its inception it has led to 8,500 arrests and the recovery of half-a-billion dollars in property and drugs.

Anonymity is guaranteed by the Supreme Court of Canada and tipsters will never be questioned or called to testify.

Anonymous tips may be provided though Crime Stoppers’ downloadable “P3” app for Apple and Android phones, calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), 1-855-448-8477 (new number), online at solvecrime.ca or by following the link on the Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers Facebook page.