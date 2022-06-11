SCARS looking to find new foster parents for rescue pets

Some Edmontonians and their dogs got a chance to enjoy puppuchinos at a unique event helping recruit new pet fosters for a local animal rescue.

The Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) had a pop-up event Saturday at the Good Earth Coffeehouse in the MacLaren Building on 124 Street, organized by Lexi Pendzich, to help raise awareness about the need for volunteers to help support the non-profit's work.

Morris Reid, a SCARS volunteer and dog foster parent, said the organization relies on all kinds of volunteers, from IT support, creative designers, pet fostering, and transport drivers.

After his SCARS puppy of 15 years passed away in January, Reid decided to give back to the organization as a foster parent.

"It gives us the ability to bring in dogs to our house," he told CTV News Edmonton. "Then they get adopted, and so it's kind of a cycle where you can help a lot of dogs."

The organization is looking for foster parents for dogs, cats, and rabbits.

"Anybody that loves animals (can be a foster parent)," Reid added. "You have to have a spot in your heart for them.

"It's hard because you're kind of going through them, but it's also very encouraging that you find homes for these pets," he said.

"These dogs all have their own personalities, and they become someone's pet, and it's awesome when you see that happen."

For information on how to get involved with SCARS or to donate, visit its website.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon