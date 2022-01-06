Scary situation after suspect carries replica gun into Tim Hortons in Azilda

A 31-year-old suspect has been charged following a scary incident Thursday morning at the Tim Hortons in Azilda.

"Information provided was that a man had entered the restaurant and a staff member saw what was believed to be a firearm in the waistband of his pants," Greater Sudbury Police said in a news release.

"Members of our 911 emergency communications centre remained on the phone with the staff member as members of patrol operations and our emergency response unit were dispatched to the area."

Police arrived a short time later and contained the area. The restaurant was evacuated. The suspect left the restaurant at noon and was taken into custody. A search by police uncovered a replica handgun and a knife.

Charges include two counts each of weapons possession and carrying a concealed weapon. The suspect will remain in custody until a bail hearing can be held.

"We would like to commend the quick actions of the staff at the Tim Hortons during this alarming situation," police said.

"You demonstrated bravery and courage during a very stressful time. Your cooperation was very much appreciated."