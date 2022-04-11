Flurries in Calgary and southern Alberta, winter storms in the eastern Prairies

UPDATE: As of this writing, there are winter storm watches in effect spanning southeastern Saskatchewan, through the southern corridor of Manitoba, and inter-northern Ontario. All for good reason.

The winter storm could bring up to 80 centimetres of snow to higher elevations of Manitoba, specifically, with Winnipeg and area getting 30-50 cm amidst 70-90 km/h wind gusts.

If those look to sustain for any duration, that winter storm watch jumps the queue and becomes a blizzard warning in a hurry. The storm is expected to arrive Wednesday.

The storm has a local effect: periods of flurries draw off the foothills, at times lasting for several hours, but failing to accumulate in a meaningful way until, perhaps, the weekend - late-Saturday snowfall is possible. It's far enough away that my confidence in it is limited.

Our temperatures below have adjusted, slightly, but nothing comes in even our seven-day trend which would track us back to seasonal.

The drooping jet stream associated with our recent downturn will continue to stay put for a few days. From this, we should expect cloudy weather, wind gusts maintaining a meaningful wind chill, and with scattered flurries as the kicker. Expect to see heavier snowfall quantities closer to the Rockies, as our air mass lifts.

Breaking it all down now, wind speed will easily reach the 30 km/h mark at a few points this week, potentially bringing wind chill values as low as -20. The scarf is going to be your best friend.

The cloud cover doesn’t have a lot of room to break, but still lacks the added punch of moisture our farmland would be looking for; we’re nowhere close to something seasonal. The next couple of days will offer mere skiffs, with a shot at perhaps a centimetre Wednesday.

Afterward, we start to see the sun poking through again, and perhaps we make a return above freezing by the weekend. That's the first step on a return to our seasonal normal, which have risen now to 9.4 C.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Monday

Evening: some cloud, scattered flurries, low -10 C

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: some cloud, scattered flurries, low -8 C

Wednesday

Flurries

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: scattered flurries, low -11 C

Thursday

Mainly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -9 C

Friday

Partly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -11 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy, PM snow

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

