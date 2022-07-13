Scene being cleared after disturbance call in Kitchener neighbourhood: police
Police say there is no longer a concern for public safety after a disturbance call in Kitchener neighbourhood.
In a tweet posted at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Waterloo regional police warned there would be an increased officer presence in the area of 262 Kingswood Drive and asked residents in the immediate vicinity to stay inside.
A police spokesperson told CTV News they received a report of a disturbance between two people and had concerns weapons could be involved.
Half an hour later, police said the area was being cleared and there was no further public safety concerns.
We are continuing to investigate.
Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/lX367mzTWr
