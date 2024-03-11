iHeartRadio

Scene clear after suspicious package found near Toronto city hall


Toronto police were called to City Hall Monday morning following reports of a suspicious package.

Officers attended the area of Bay and Albert streets just before 9 a.m.

The force's emergency disposal unit was also dispatched to the scene and inspected the package, police told CP24.

Police say a "small boom" was heard as crews investigated.

Streets in the area were closed, but have since reopened.

Buildings in the area were not evacuated. 

