Police evacuated a building in southeast Calgary after a suspicious package was discovered Thursday afternoon.

They received a call at 2:50 p.m. that a suspicious package had been discovered in the lobby of the East Calgary Health Centre at 4715 Eighth Ave S.E.

Police evacuated the building and shut down the road outside.

Just before 5 p.m., @yyyctransport tweeted that the police had cleared the scene.

CLEAR: The incident on 8 Ave and 47 St SE is cleared. #yyctraffic #yycroads

A transit bus was called in for people who were inside the building.

No other details are available.

This is a developing story….

UPDATE: on 8 Ave and 47 St SE, there is Rd closure on 8th Avenue. WB and EB are closed b/w 47 St and 44 St. #yyctraffic #yycroads