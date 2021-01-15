The scene has been cleared on Memorial Drive in the city's northeast after a vehicle caught fire Friday.

The incident took place shortly before noon, when Calgary fire fighters received reports of a vehicle on fire in the eastbound lanes of Memorial Drive near the bridge to St. George's Island.

Fire fighters were able to quickle extinguish the blaze. The lone occupant of the vehicle made it out safely and no one else was injured.

ALERT: Traffic incident, EB Memorial Dr approaching 12 St NE, blocking multiple lanes. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/yCPLrgjqPY