The area around Tony Street in Timmins is now clear, Timmins police said Thursday, after the area was evacuated after police found a suspicious device while executing a search warrant.

Residents have been allowed to return home, police said. A news release with more details will be issued later in the day.

Original story:

The Timmins Police Service has cordoned off the area around Tony Street after discovering what could be an explosive device while executing a search warrant Thursday.

Members of the public are being told to avoid the area in the south end of the city as police investigate the incident.

"For public safety reasons, the immediate area has been cordoned off and a number of residences within the line of sight of the residence have been evacuated," police said in a news release.

Entry into sections of Tony Street and Jay Street, which form part of the Sheridan Trailer Park, is restricted police said. Members of the OPP’s Explosive Disposal Unit are heading to the scene to dismantle the homemade device.

At present, there is no direct threat to public safety, police said.

"The Timmins Police are continuing with their investigation into this matter in regards to any violations of the Criminal Code that may have occurred involving this type of device or any other weapons located at the scene," the release said.

CTV's Sergio Arangio is at the scene and will provide updates as more information comes available.