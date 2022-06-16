Crash at Fox Drive, Whitemud Creek leaves car standing on its nose and passersby scratching their heads
The remnants of a crash puzzled Whitemud Park users early Thursday morning.
A white car was found resting on its nose end against an abutment of the Fox Drive bridge at Whitemud Drive.
Both doors were open and the air bags had deployed.
Several passing cyclists stopped to take pictures.
"Where did the car come from?" one asked.
"It's very unusual," Richard Marchand commented. "Frankly, it's difficult to imagine where it came from."
He added: "I just hope that the driver or the passengers didn't get injured."
A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service says investigators don’t know much more than the cyclists in the park.
According to Cheryl Sheppard, the car was reported to police around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday by a park user.
No one was found at the scene, and police are investigating how the car got there.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.
