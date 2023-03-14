Scene of 'suspicious package' cleared, no explosives found: Regina police
CTV News Regina Digital Content Producer
David Prisciak
A ‘suspicious package’ on the 2100 block of Osler Street contained no explosive materials, according to Regina police.
Police announced that the object had been recovered in a news release at 1:10 p.m on Tuesday.
Members of the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) explosives disposal unit originally responded to the situation at around 10:30 a.m.
Police notified the public to “avoid the area” of the 2100 block of Osler Street.
The scene of the investigation was described as “cleared” by RPS.
No other details were provided by police.
