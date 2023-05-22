Scheduled showdown between Stamps, Elks to go forward despite smoke

With a concerning amount of smoke still hanging in the air Monday, some football fans questioned whether a pre-season contest between the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks would still be a go.

The game was revised to start half an hour later than planned, but it was still expected to go forward.

"The league has consulted weather experts who advise the air quality is at acceptable levels," the Stamps said on Twitter midday Monday.

"The information was corroborated by air-quality readings taken at field level."

Earlier in the day, as fans were tweeting about the smoke and its potential impact on the game, the Stamps posted, "The health and safety of our players, staff and fans are of the utmost importance to us. We are closely monitoring the air-quality conditions around Calgary and will provide further information on any changes to our pre-season game."

Kickoff was originally scheduled for 2 p.m.

That was later revised to 2:30 p.m.

The doors to McMahon Stadium opened at 12:30 p.m. as planned.

The Canadian Football League also chimed in on the situation via media release:

"The first pre-season game of the season featuring the Edmonton Elks and the Calgary Stampeders has been delayed by 30 minutes due to additional time needed to monitor air quality and to ensure both teams have ample time to warm up," the CFL release said.

"The decision to delay the game in consideration of the weather protocol was made by the league, both competing teams and the CFLPA.

"The weather protocol was jointly developed by the CFL and the Management Council comprising Club Presidents to address in-game situations where the safety of players, officials and fans may be affected by inclement weather.

"The league will continue to monitor the situation leading up to and during the game."