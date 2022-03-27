Scheifele scores twice, including overtime winner in Winnipeg's 2-1 win over Arizona

WINNIPEG -- Mark Scheifele scored twice, including the winner with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

Scheifele went in alone on Arizona goalie Karel Vejmelka, rifling the puck past him to hand the last-place Coyotes their fifth straight loss (0-4-1).

Scheifele had scored a first-period goal for the Jets (32-25-10), who ended a four-game homestand with a 3-1-0 record.

Nick Ritchie had tied the game 1-1 in the third period for Arizona (20-40-5), which ends a three-game road trip Monday night in Edmonton.

Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for the Jets. Vejmelka stopped 38 shots for the Coyotes.

Vejmelka was stingy in the crease until 14 seconds were left in the opening period and Scheifele notched his 25th goal of the season.

Paul Stastny fired the puck at the net and a rebound bounced off Scheifele and past Vejmelka.

Winnipeg outshot Arizona 14-9 in the first period.

Early in the period, Coyotes forward Phil Kessel received acknowledgment on the videotron and cheers from the crowd for playing his 965th consecutive NHL game, which moved him into second place behind Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Keith Yandle (988).

The Jets had a power play early in the second period, but were unable to get a shot on goal.

Winnipeg then had an Adam Lowry goal wiped off the scoreboard at 11:30 following a successful Arizona coach's challenge. A review ruled the puck had hit the netting above the glass 22 seconds earlier and play should have been stopped.

Vejmelka was the busier netminder in the middle period, stopping 11 shots compared to Hellebuyck's four.

Ritchie tied the game at 6:17 of the third when he poked at a loose puck that trickled under Hellebuyck.

The Coyotes were outshooting the Jets during the third period 10-5 with about five minutes remaining until Winnipeg turned up the tempo and had the 11-8 lead at the buzzer to end regulation.

Arizona forward Lawson Crouse was called for tripping with 2:14 left in regulation. Winnipeg had one shot during the man advantage, and defenceman Josh Morrissey fired over the net.

Coyotes defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere hit the post early in overtime.

The Jets head out for a two-game road trip, starting Wednesday in Buffalo and then Thursday against Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2022.