School-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics open this week for students 5 to 11

COVID-19 vaccines will start being offered at select elementary schools this week by the Simcoe Muskoka health unit.

The clinics will operate during school hours from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for eligible students and staff of the host school.

Children require signed parental consent to receive the vaccine, available to students aged five and older from Kindergarten to Grade 8.

The health unit will hold vaccine clinics at the following locations:

Tuesday - Pine River Elementary School, Angus

Wednesday - Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School, Innisfil

Thursday - Monck Public School, Bracebridge

The school clinics will extend into the evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for any eligible residents needing first, second or booster doses.

Pediatric vaccine doses are also available for eligible children at community clinics by appointment or walk-in for first or second doses.

Parents can book an appointment online through the provincial portal or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Anyone with concerns regarding vaccination is encouraged to discuss with their primary care provider.