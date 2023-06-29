School being converted into affordable housing in North Bay
In North Bay, the former Dr. McDougall School on Brookes Street is being converted to 60 affordable housing units for Indigenous people.
The North Bay Indigenous hub that is also on the property will stay and continue operating.
A partnership with the Nipissing District Housing Corp. and Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services Corp. ensures the housing units will be in place for at least 20 years.
The project is expected to have shovels in the ground in October and the budget is just around $20 million.
“It will be managed by Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services,” said Chris Mayne, Nipissing District Housing chair.
“If you identify with any First Nations groups, that is who these accommodations will be available for. Here’s something that focuses on this broad group of people who need accommodations. It will take some pressure off our housing wait lists. It’s very positive for the community overall.”
Mayne said he’s hopeful a few more projects like this one will start within the next couple of years.
-
Saskatoon has a museum devoted to the city's skateboarding historyA former pro skateboarder has opened a museum in Saskatoon to share his love of skating history.
-
A muggy, sticky, smoky, maybe stormy Canada Day in OttawaLocal residents and tourists alike will be hot, sticky, and sweaty while celebrating Canada's birthday in the nation's capital.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black binThe city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
-
Tens of thousands expected to attend Canada Day events in OttawaA sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Canadian Blood Services kicks of summer-long campaign with help of Barrie first respondersBarrie's emergency service personnel are in a summer-long battle to see who can encourage the most new blood donors.
-
Man charged with indignity to body after Toronto filmmaker found deadA man has been charged with indignity to body after a Toronto filmmaker was found dead in a compactor earlier this month.
-
B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surgeBritish Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
-
Strawberry season struggles across the MaritimesExperts in both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia say this years berry season has brought barriers, but they’re still managing to pick a delicious crop.
-
Popular concert series returns to Sydney’s waterfrontRock The Dock in Sydney, N.S., was a hit back in the day and attracted thousands to the waterfront, and is making it's big return.