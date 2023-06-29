School being converted into affordable housing in North Bay

In North Bay, the former Dr. McDougall School on Brookes Street is being converted to 60 affordable housing units for Indigenous people.

The North Bay Indigenous hub that is also on the property will stay and continue operating.

A partnership with the Nipissing District Housing Corp. and Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services Corp. ensures the housing units will be in place for at least 20 years.

The project is expected to have shovels in the ground in October and the budget is just around $20 million.

“It will be managed by Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services,” said Chris Mayne, Nipissing District Housing chair.

“If you identify with any First Nations groups, that is who these accommodations will be available for. Here’s something that focuses on this broad group of people who need accommodations. It will take some pressure off our housing wait lists. It’s very positive for the community overall.”

Mayne said he’s hopeful a few more projects like this one will start within the next couple of years.