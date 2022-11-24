School board hosts virtual seminar on careers in skilled trades for students
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
The Simcoe County public school board is hosting a virtual seminar for parents and students interested in a career in skilled trades.
The presentation will feature Dr. Jon Callegher, executive director at Job Talks, and includes information about apprenticeships, tech ed in schools, co-op placements, and will have a Q and A segment.
Questions can be submitted in advance of the live-stream event at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.
The skilled trades industry hopes to entice workers as the need increases in Ontario.
Meanwhile, Georgian College offers a new fast-tracked program at its Bracebridge campus to allow students to learn several trades in eight months versus years.
