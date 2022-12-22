School boards announce closures ahead of major winter storm

Schools across Simcoe County and Muskoka are cancelled Friday in anticipation of a significant winter storm that is forecast to bring flash freezing, plunging temperatures and blizzard conditions.

The Simcoe County District School Board and the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board confirmed all schools would be closed ahead of the winter break because of the "potential for poor road conditions."

All before and after school programs, child care centres, career centres, learning centres, the Newcomer Welcome Centre, and the Education Centre are also closed on Friday.

Environment Canada warns the storm will create hazardous road conditions, with heavy, blowing snow reducing visibility.

Several other school boards made similar announcements. Be sure to check with your school board for closures.