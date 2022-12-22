School boards announce closures ahead of major winter storm
Schools across Simcoe County and Muskoka are cancelled Friday in anticipation of a significant winter storm that is forecast to bring flash freezing, plunging temperatures and blizzard conditions.
The Simcoe County District School Board and the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board confirmed all schools would be closed ahead of the winter break because of the "potential for poor road conditions."
All before and after school programs, child care centres, career centres, learning centres, the Newcomer Welcome Centre, and the Education Centre are also closed on Friday.
Environment Canada warns the storm will create hazardous road conditions, with heavy, blowing snow reducing visibility.
Several other school boards made similar announcements. Be sure to check with your school board for closures.
-
Getting home for the holidays continues to be a challenge at Calgary International Airport and elsewhereFlight cancellations continued to pile up in Calgary, Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Ontario and Quebec on Thursday night.
-
Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for fourth week, 12 deaths reportedTwelve more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials, as new reported cases have decreased for the fourth week in a row.
-
-
B.C. drivers warned to stay off roads amid dire warnings about snow and freezing rainDrivers across much of southern B.C. are being asked to avoid non-essential trips as snow and freezing rain threaten to close highways, knock out power and make travel dangerous.
-
Sudbury Hydro officials release safety tips during a power outageWith the potential for nasty weather spanning across much of Ontario on Friday and into the weekend, Sudbury Hydro has released some safety tips in the event of a power outage.
-
B.C. snowstorm: WestJet cancels all YVR flights from late Thursday to Friday afternoonAs the Vancouver airport braces for another blast of winter weather, WestJet has announced a rash of "proactive cancellations" beginning with flights scheduled late Thursday night.
-
Passenger told to find own flight after WestJet cancellation, leaving her stuck in CalgaryA WestJet passenger whose flight to Victoria was cancelled is now stranded at the Calgary airport after being told the airline won’t help to rebook her trip.
-
Stratford police arrest man involved in shootingStratford police said officers have arrested a man in relation to a shooting that occurred earlier this week.
-
Senior makes generous donation to North Bay's The Gathering PlaceTherese Lanjlois, 78, made a generous donation to The Gathering Place on Thursday afternoon. She donated 65 hand-knit, double-lined winter toques she had been working on for the past 11 months.