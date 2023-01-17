iHeartRadio

School bus, 3 SUVs involved in northwest Calgary crash Tuesday afternoon


Emergency crews scrambled to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus during the afternoon rush on Tuesday.

It happened at Sherview Drive and Symons Valley Parkway N.W.

Three SUVs and the bus were involved.

One SUV driver was shaken up.

Thirteen children were on the bus, but none were injured in the collision. 

