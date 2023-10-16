iHeartRadio

School bus and SUV collide on Highway 3


A school bus is seen in this undated image.

Essex County OPP say there were minor injuries after a crash between a school bus and an SUV in Kingsville.

Officers responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 at County Road 27 on Monday.

Police say there were no students aboard the school bus.

Drivers are being told there may be delays in the area.

