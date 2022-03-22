Kids playing with matches set fire to school bus in southeast Calgary

Fire crews were called to the southeast community of Dover on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of a school bus that was on fire.

Witnesses said the fire started shortly after 4:30 p.m., in the 4300 block of 26 Avenue.

The bus was parked next to a daycare and a church.

Firefighters responded quickly, and were able to prevent flames from spreading, apart from a nearby shed that suffered some external damage.

Carol Henke with the Calgary Fire Department said that an investigation revealed that the fire was started by four children, all under the age of 10, who went into the bus, which was out of commission and being used as storage, to play.

They were playing with matches, and the interior of the bus quickly caught fire, at which point the children exited the bus and called 9-1-1.

There was no intention to start a fire, but Henke said there are many combustibles on a bus and the flames spread quickly.

The children will be referred to the Calgary Fire Department's Y-FIRES program for further fire prevention education.

Anyone can call the Y-FIRES hotline at 403-268-2000 to let the fire department know about a child or teen who may need help. Firesetting interventions help to reduce the devastating losses of life and property that young firesetters can cause.

For more information, go here.



